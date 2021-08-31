Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $521.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 520.81 ($6.80), with a volume of 82876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 469.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 2,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

