Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. 139,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,426. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

