Incent (INCNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00161739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.96 or 0.07324573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.73 or 1.00278480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00831973 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.