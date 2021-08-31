Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.
In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Independent Bank stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.
