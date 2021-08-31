Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

