Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.56), with a volume of 345686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.90 ($2.49).
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.
Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.