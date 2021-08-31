Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.56), with a volume of 345686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.90 ($2.49).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.

In other news, insider Mark Stejbach purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £58,320 ($76,195.45). Also, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). In the last three months, insiders sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

