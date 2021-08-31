INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.76

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.76 ($40.89) and traded as high as €35.45 ($41.71). INDUS shares last traded at €35.25 ($41.47), with a volume of 8,948 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of INDUS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $935.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.76.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

