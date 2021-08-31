Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Gary E. Gillespie Sells 54,975 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.02. 2,150,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $53.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

