Innova Achieves Market Cap of $313,024.13 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Innova has a total market cap of $313,024.13 and $127.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

