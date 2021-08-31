Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 11.67% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAPR opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

