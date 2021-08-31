Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00.

Alphatec stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,962. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $158,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

