Insider Buying: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,353. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

