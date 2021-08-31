Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, with a total value of C$11,316.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310,937 shares in the company, valued at C$21,209,810.04.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.84. 5,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNE shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

