Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Acquires 54,727 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 54,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.