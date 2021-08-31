Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 278,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

