Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,050 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $230,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

