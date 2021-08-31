Insider Buying: Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI) insider Bruce Stewart bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($14,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Get Middle Island Resources alerts:

Middle Island Resources Company Profile

Middle Island Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandstone Gold Project that includes two granted mining leases located in the East Murchison Mineral Field of Western Australia; and the Barkly copper gold project that comprises 10 exploration license applications covering 3,253 square kilometers located within the Barkly region of the Northern Territory.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Middle Island Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middle Island Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.