Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,144,937.04.
Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,965. The company has a market cap of C$160.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.