Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,144,937.04.

Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,965. The company has a market cap of C$160.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

