Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WMS traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 493,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $496,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

