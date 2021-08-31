Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 136,596 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $31,478,313.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $154.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,358,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

