Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMRC traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,035. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.