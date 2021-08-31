Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells 1,398 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 3,195,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

