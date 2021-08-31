Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Sells 207 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,425. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

