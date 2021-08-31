Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

