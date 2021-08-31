Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 1,916 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,916 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $545,925.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.39. 2,318,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $124,322,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

