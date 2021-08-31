Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $4,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.39. 2,318,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $291.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

