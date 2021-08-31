Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $7.69 on Tuesday, reaching $274.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

