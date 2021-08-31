Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BILL stock traded down $7.69 on Tuesday, reaching $274.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
