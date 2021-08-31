Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 16,723 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71.
CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
