Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 16,723 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.