Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRCT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 501,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,576,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
