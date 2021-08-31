Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRCT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 501,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,576,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

