Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of CGEM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 177,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

