Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 11,536 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ECL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.36. 1,139,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.