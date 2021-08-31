Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells 36,982 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger S. Jewkes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,895. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.