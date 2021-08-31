Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 21,064 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 234,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,122. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $992.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

