Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 6,481 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 6,481 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $14,452.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $62,698.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 70,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

