Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 13,761 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

LEGH traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,094. The stock has a market cap of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

