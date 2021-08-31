Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells 15,977 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,045,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.31.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lyft by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

