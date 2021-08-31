Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.99. 506,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

