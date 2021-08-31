Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MD traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
