Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MD traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

