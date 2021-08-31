Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Sells 25,260 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MWA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 789,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,773. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

