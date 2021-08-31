Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 99,280 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,534,426.59.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$62,263.08.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.21. 869,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$69.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

