Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.83 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 114,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.84. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

