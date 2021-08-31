Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $83,178.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,545.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92.

SAIL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 969,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,389. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

