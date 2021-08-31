Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 69,342 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TLS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 483,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 825.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

