Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.84. 194,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

