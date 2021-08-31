Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells 6,202 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE USPH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

