Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells 6,202 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE USPH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.47.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.