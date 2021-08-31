Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $14,403,786.84.

NYSE U traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.