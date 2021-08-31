Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of INSI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

