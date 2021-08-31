Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.10 million and $8.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,890,026 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

