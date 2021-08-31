Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE INSP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,518. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

