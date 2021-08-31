Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.60 million and the lowest is $65.80 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 202,995.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $5,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.