Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,890,540 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.